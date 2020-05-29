MANUU admissions last date for entrance based courses

Hyderabad: Online admissions for entrance based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University is open till June 10, 2020.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the University website manuu.edu.in. Entrance based courses include all Ph.D. courses beside MBA; M.Tech(CS); MCA; B.Tech.; M.Ed.; B.Ed.; D.El.Ed.

The entrance based courses include all Ph.D. courses besides B.Tech & M.Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diploma in (Engineering-Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical

& Electronics).

Ph.D. is being offered in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science & SEIP.

The admissions in regular courses are available at Hyderabad headquarters, Lucknow and Srinagar (J&K) campuses, and 8 colleges of Teacher Education and 5 Polytechnics spread in different parts of the country Admissions for merit-based courses will continue till August 10, 2020.

For details or any clarifications, please write to the Directorate of Admissions at email – admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in or visit University website manuu.edu.in.

