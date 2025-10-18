MANUU appoints new HoD for mass communication dept  

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has appointed Prof Ehtesham Ahmad Khan as the new head of department (HoD) of the Mass Communication and Journalism department, on Saturday, October 18.

Prof Khan’s specialisation lies in media and communication studies, along with cultural studies, broadcast journalism and digital media. He has previously formulated, structured and revised the syllabus of journalism for the Bachelor of Arts (honours) regularly.

He has more than 20 years of cumulative industry and teaching experience. As the former Dean and Head of Department, he introduced a Health Journalism course in collaboration with UNICEF, which is now part of the undergraduate and postgraduate curriculum.

He will hold the office for the next three years.

(This copy has been updated with minor edits)