MANUU Centre adopts village in Telangana under IAP

Hyderabad, March 10 : Al-Beruni Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (ACSSEIP) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University has adopted Aloor village in Rangareddy district of Telangana as part of its Inclusion Advocacy Programme (IAP).

The Centre made a pilot study in December 2020 and conducted a two-day camp in the village on March 8 and 9.

According to Afroz Alam, Director, ACSSEIP, as part of this initiative the Centre’s team visited Government Primary school (Telugu medium) and a Government High School (Urdu medium) and sensitised the teachers and students about the need of inclusive education.

A meeting was also conducted with Gram Panchayat officers including Ward Members, Panchayat Secretary and Village Sarpanch regarding numerous initiatives of the central and State governments.

Their active involvement was sought in making village residents aware of various schemes meant for the welfare of marginalised communities like SC, ST, OBC and minorities including schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak, Overseas Scholarship Scheme, pre & post-metric scholarships, Self-Employment programmes linked with the Banks’ financial support and vocational training programmes.

The team also engaged with almost 100 residents, mostly downtrodden belonging to Dalit and Muslim community.

The villagers shared various issues concerned with access to several government schemes, particularly meant for the youth. They also narrated about the status of schools, infrastructural facilities, teachers’ availability and lack of computers and internet facilities and online education due to which they are not even comfortable with filling and submitting basic information for any scheme or policy or simply attending online classes during Covid-19.

The programme was coordinated by S Abdul Thaha, Assistant Professor, CSSEIP. K. M. Ziyauddin, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Sociology, Mohasina Anjum Ansari, Research Assistant and Research Scholars participated in the village visit.

Afroz Alam while expressing satisfaction on the successful completion of the two days camp said that this programme will go a long way in promoting the cause of inclusive society.

The Al-Beruni Centre has initiated the process of data collection of households of the village for its longitudinal study to draft a plan to make the village as a role model for implementing the government schemes to the fullest extent and to fulfil the objectives of the government for inclusive growth of all sections of Indian society, he said.

