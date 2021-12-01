MANUU conducts webinar on ‘Start-ups and Entrepreneurship’

Hyderabad: The Department of Management and Commerce, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) organised a one-day international webinar “Start-ups and Entrepreneurship: Let’s Make it Possible” on November 30, 2021.

According to the organisers, about 1050 students registered themselves for the webinar.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor in his opening remarks emphasized that entrepreneurs and those who aspire to become ones “should read and follow management principles and philosophy of the thinkers.” It would be helpful for them to make the start-ups successful, he said.

Prof. Saneem Fatima, Dean, School of Commerce & Business Management and Prof. M. Razaullah Khan, Head Department also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Viswanath Kokkonda, Entrepreneur & Business Consultant from the United Kingdom; Mr. S Hameeduddin, Al Meharaj Adhesives & Chemicals LLC, Dubai; Col. Anil Kumar Pokhriyal (Retd), CEO, MEPSC; Mr. Syed Afsar, Head, Business Development, AIMA; Dr. P. Sairam Reddy, Co-founder of Urban Kisaan; Mr. Prakash Palani, Founder and CTO, BCS Pvt Ltd., Netherlands shared thier insights and enumerated the qualities of an entrepreneur.

They also elaborated on the challenges and problems that come in the way of running a business.

Dr Shaik Kamruddin, the organising secretary of the webinar, welcomed the guests and proposed the vote of thanks. The formal sessions ended with a question and answer session.