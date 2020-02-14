MANUU discusses mystic connect between India and Iran

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Islamic Mysticism or Sufism is a significant part of intellectual heritage. This school of thought is very important & effective in countering extremist ideologies. Dr. Mohammed Ali Rabbani, Cultural Counselor, Iran Culture House (ICH), New Delhi expressed these views today at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. He was addressing the inaugural session of a seminar “Significance of Mysticism in Historical Perspective of Indian and Iran” Instructional Media Centre (IMC), MANUU has organized the seminar in collaboration with ICH. Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar In-charge, presided over. Islamic calligraphy exhibition by Iranian scholar Dr. Masoud Rabbani was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Iranian Islamic Mysticism

Speaking about Iranian Islamic Mysticism, Dr. Mohammad Ali Rabbani described it as the connecting point of Indo-Iran cultural and historical relations. Mystic & Sufi migrants from Iran, introduced Islam in India, he remarked. Mysticism is very useful for a diverse country like India. Irani Scholar added.

Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, in his presidential address expressed his pleasure over the message of Mysticism and Love brought by the Iranian Scholars & congratulated the IMC team.

Prof. Mohd. Kazem Kohdoui, Iranian Scholar from the University of Yezd. Spoke about the importance of Mysticism in the historical context of Indo-Iran relations. Dr. Massoud Rabbani also shared his views about his calligraphic art work and described it as the result of his 40 years of hard work. Dr. Massoud said love is the language of calligraphy.

Earlier, Mr. Rizwan Ahmad, Director, IMC, welcomed the guests and briefed about the seminar. Students get a chance to complement their studies with activities related to culture and personal development, he added.

Mr. Md. Aamir Badr, Producer, IMC & programme coordinator proposed vote of thanks.

Mr. Imtiaz Alam, Junior Research Officer, conducted the proceedings & Dr. Junaid Ahmad presented a brief translation of Persian speeches.

Meanwhile, Iranian Film Festival under the banner of cinema club “Cinematheque MANUU” was also started today afternoon with screening of Iranian film “Dilbari”. Six more film are in line to be screened on Saturday and Sunday.

MANUU awards Ph.D. to Jarrar Ahamad

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University has declared Mr. Jarrar Ahamad, son of Mr. Ali Hasan Gulshan qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Education. He has worked on the topic “Impact of Process Approach on Writing Competency in Urdu Language” under the supervision of Prof. Vanaja M, Dept. of Education & Training, MANUU Hyderabad.

Ph.D. to Mohmad Iqbal on Ethnographic Study of Kashmir

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University has declared Mr. Mohmad Iqbal, son of Mr. Mohmad Abdullah qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Social Work. He has worked on the topic “Life in Conflict Zone: An Ethnographic Study of Kashmir” under the supervision of Dr. Aftab Alam, Asst. Professor. Mr. Mohmad Iqbal is the first Ph.D. pass out from the Department of Social Work.