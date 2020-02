A+ A-

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has notified the rescheduled dates of distance mode annual examinations at Jammu & Srinagar. The exams will be held from 11th to 30 March 2020.

According to Mr. Mirza Farhatulla Baig, Controller of Examinations, earlier the exams scheduled to be held from 14 September to 4th October 2019 were postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and now being held from March 11 to 30.

SIASAT NEWS