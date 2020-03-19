MANUU distance mode Exams at Jammu and Srinagar postponed

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has postponed ongoing distance mode annual examinations at Jammu and Srinagar.

According to the Incharge Controller of Examinations, the ongoing exams are now being postponed from March 19 in Jammu and Srinagar region till further orders in view of the notification of the District Magistrate/Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.