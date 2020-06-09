MANUU extends deadline for admissions

Hyderabad: The deadline of online admissions for entrance based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University has been extended to June 20.

According to Professor M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, the date is extended in view of the demands from the various stake holders. “The entrance tests will be held as per schedule on 4th and 5th July 2020,” she added.

The entrance based courses include all Ph.D. courses beside B. Tech & M. Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D. El.Ed and Polytechnic Diploma in (Engineering-Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics).

Ph.Ds is being offered in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science, and SEIP.

The admissions in regular courses is available at Hyderabad headquarters, Lucknow, UP and Srinagar campuses apart from eight colleges of Teacher Education and five Polytechnics spread over different parts of the country.

Admissions for merit-based courses will continue till August 10, 2020. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the University website manuu.edu.in.

For details or any clarifications, please write to Directorate of Admissions at email – admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in or visit University website manuu.edu.in.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.