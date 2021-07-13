MANUU extends last date of application for entrance-based courses



Hyderabad: The Last date for online submission of the application form for entrance-based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been extended up to July 17, 2021. Earlier the last date was July 12.

The entrance tests will be held as scheduled on July 29, 30 and 31, 2021.

Admissions are available for all Ph.Ds; B.Tech (computer science); M.Tech (computer science); MCA; MBA; M.Ed; B.Ed; D.El.Ed and polytechnic diplomas (civil engineering, computer science engineering, electronics & communication engineering, information technology engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical & electronics engineering).

The PhD programs are being offered in Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, translation studies; women studies, public administration, political science, social work, Islamic studies, history, economics, sociology, education; journalism & mass communication; management, commerce, mathematics, physics, chemistry, botany, zoology & computer science.

MANUU is also offering admissions into various post-graduate and undergraduate programs in languages, social sciences, journalism and mass communication and commerce. The last date for the online application of these merit-based courses is September 4, 2021.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus log on to university website manuu.edu.in or email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in.

