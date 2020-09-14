MANUU finds place among top 25 universities 2nd time in a row

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 14th September 2020 7:48 pm IST
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is the only language university, Indian or Foreign, to find a place in the Outlook-ICARE list of annual top-ranked central universities. It was ranked 24th from among 25 shortlisted universities based on parameters such as academic & research excellence, Industry interface & Placement, Infrastructure facility, Governance & Admissions & Diversity & Outreach etc. The UGC lists 54 central universities in India as of June 2020. As per the information available on University Grants Commission’s website there are three Sanskrit, one Hindi and one English & Foreign language Central Universities in the Country. Outlook has released the ranking recently.

Prof. S M Rahmathullah, Vice Chancellor I/c, while congratulating the students, faculty and the larger MANUU fraternity, pointed out that this distinction increases our responsibility towards the institution and we need to work hard to further improve our position.  Success of MANUU has removed all apprehensions about the feasibility & work-ability of Indian language in providing higher education, he added. MANUU has successfully imparted higher, technical and vocational education through Urdu medium, Prof. Rahmatullah pointed out. Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c also expressed his satisfaction on University’s inclusion in top 25 Central Educational Institutions and said the outlook ranking is a testimony to the success of Urdu language as medium of instruction. He reminded that New Education Policy also lays emphasis in provision of education through mother tongue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MANUU has been accredited an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on continuous two occasions. Today scores of MANUU alumni can be found in various Multi National Companies and in different government departments. It underlines the fact that Urdu-medium education is not a hindrance in finding employment and recognition.

