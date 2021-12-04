MANUU gets felicitation certificate for saving rocks inside campus

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 4th December 2021 12:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was given a felicitation certificate for preserving the natural rocks found inside the University campus.

The Chairman of the ‘Society to Save Rocks” Prof Fatima Ali Khan and Secretary Ms F K Qader met the University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Ainul Hasan and presented the felicitation certificate to him.

The certificate was given in recognition of the MANUU’s endeavours in preserving the granite rocks found inside its campus. There are special lighting arrangements to highlight the natural beauty of these rocks during the night.

In the meeting with the society’s Chairman and secretary, the Vice-Chancellor proposed a campaign to create an awareness among the people to save the rocks found in and around the city. He Appreciated the efforts of the “Society” in preserving the rocks.

The Vice-Chancellor also proposed a picture exhibition and workshop for saving the hillocks and rocks.

