MANUU holds discussion on ideas of Dara Shikoh, the controversial Mughal prince

Hyderabad: A two-day National Conference on Dara Shikoh’s Literary and Historical Personality and its Relevance in Present Era began on Monday at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) to mark its Silver Jubilee year. The School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology (SLL&I) is organizing the conference with the support from National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), Delhi.

Prof. Fakhre Alam, Head, Dept. of Urdu, Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University, Lucknow delivered keynote address in today’s conference. He pointed out the similarity between the thoughts of Dara Shikoh and poet Iqbal. It is unfortunate that people honoured Iqbal for his ideals whereas Dara Shikoh was hanged for the same.

Prof. Ainul Hasan delivering presidential speech. (L-R) Dr. Mir Asghar Hussain, Rajkumar Indradevi Dhangir, Prof. S. Aquil Ahmad, Dr. Nargis Jaberi Nasab and Dr. Fakhre Alam Azmi are also seen

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor said, “When we know ourselves, we also know God. Dara Shikoh represented this philosophy.”

Dr. Mir Asghar Hussain, Former Director, ED/EPS, UNESCO, Paris, Rajkumari Indira Devi Dhanrajgeer, Deccani Culture, Ambassador of Hyderabad, Dr. Narges Jaberi Nasab, Islamic Azad University, South Tehran Branch, Iran and Prof. Aquil Ahmad, Director, NCPUL were guest speakers.

Various books, published by the Department of Persian in collaboration with Rajkumari Dhanrajgeer, were released on the occasion.

International meet on Dara Shikoh

Meanwhile, an International Conference on Majma-ul-Bahrain of Dara Shikoh– Harbinger of Pluralistic Approach towards Religion and Spirituality is also scheduled to start at MANUU on July 26 and 27.

Syed Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister of Minority Affairs will be the chief guest of the inaugural session and University Chancellor, Mumtaz Ali will deliver keynote address. On the other hand, Prof. Tariq Mansoor, VC, AMU, Prof. B J Rao, VC, HCU, Dr. Mir Asghar Hussain, Prof. Faizan Mustafa, VC, NALSAR University, Mahdi Shahrokhi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hyderabad, Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, VC, EFLU, Sunil Ambekar, Educationist, Maharashtra, Haji Syed Salman Chishti, Gaddi Nasheen, Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Prof. Aquil Ahmad, Prof. T V Kattimani, VC, Central Tribal University of AP, Sirajuddin Qureshi, President, India Islamic Cultural Centre, ND and Amar Hasan, Eminent Scholar, Syria will speak at the International Conference. Prof. Shahid Naukhez Azmi is the Director of the International Conference. Dr. Krishna Gopal, Dara Shikoh Studies will the chief guest and keynote speaker for valedictory session.