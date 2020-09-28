MANUU holds entrance test from Monday, almost 10,000 candidates to attend

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) administration is conducting entrance tests for admission into its regular courses from September 28-20. This time, candidates were also given an additional opportunity to choose their nearest exam centre.

The MANNU will be conducting the in two sessions – morning 9.30 to 11.30 am and afternoon 2.30 to 4.30 pm.

Around 10,000 candidates are expected to attend the MANNU entrance test at 16 examination centres across the country, stated a press release from MANUU on Monday. The university has also taken precautionary measures at the exam centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

MANNU to hold admission tests for these subjects

The MANNU entrance test for PhD (Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Public Administration, Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Mass Communication and Journalism), M.Tech and D.EL.Ed has been scheduled for the morning, while in the afternoon session, PhD (Education, Islamic Studies, Social Work, History, Economics), M.Ed and MCA entrance tests will be conducted on September 28.

The MANNU entrance for PhD (Management, Sociology, Political Science, Translation Studies), B.Tech, MBA, B.Ed (Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences) will be conducted in the morning session on September 29 and in the afternoon session, the entrance for PhD (Computer Science, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology) and Polytechnic are scheduled.

Similarly, for September 30, in the morning session the exam for B.Ed (Social Studies), B.Ed (Mathematics) and in the afternoon session entrance for B.Ed (Urdu) and Ph.D (Women Studies) will be conducted.

‘No COVID -19 self-declarationa is a must for MANNU admission exam

Apart from MANNU University’s headquarters in Hyderabad, the entrance tests will also be conducted at Asansol, Aurangabad, Azamgarh, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bidar, Cuttack, Darbhanga, Delhi, Kadapa, Kishanganj, Lucknow, Patna, Sanbhal and Srinagar. The MANNU university has made it mandatory to submit a copy of “No-Covid-19 Self Declaration” at examination centres in the format available on the university website. For detailed entrance schedule visit university website manuu.edu.in.