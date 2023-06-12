MANUU holds seminar on yoga

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s NSS Cell is organizing a day-long seminar on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 13. This event is sponsored by Inter University Center for Yogic Science on the theme of Yoga for Humanity. Scholars from different parts of the country will deliver lectures on yoga.

According to NSS Coordinator Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor will preside over the inaugural at 12 noon in CPDUMT Auditorium. Dr. Dhirendra Kumar Rai, Banaras Hindu University, Dr. Rashmi Singh and Dr. Sarita Kumar from Karnal, Haryana and other scholars will attend the programme.