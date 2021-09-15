MANUU, ITI to conduct second phase of admissions

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad is conducting second counseling for admissions into ITI Trades on September 28, 2021.

The counseling will start at 9:30 am at ITI, MANUU campus, Gachibowli.

According to Dr. Arshia Azam, Principal, applications are invited from desirous candidates to fill up the vacant seats in different ITI trades.

Application form can be obtained from MANUU – ITI Hyderabad or can be downloaded from university website manuu.edu.in.

The last date for submission of filled in application form at MANUU ITI Hyderabad is September 23.

Candidates desirous to take admission can contact the ITI office in person or by telephone for details.

Suicide Prevention Day Observed at MANUU

Mental health of every one is important and maintaining a positive environment is equally important. Dr. Anil G, Psychologist, expressed the view while delivering a lecture “Understanding Suicide and Prevention at Hand” held on Monday.

Dr. Anil also highlighted the significance of counselling to prevent suicide cases. Prof Siddiqui Mohammed Mahmood, registrar I/c delivered the inaugural address.

