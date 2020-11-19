MANUU join hands with UNFPA to empower Madrasa students

Patna: After the success of a pilot program that was taken up, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University is entering into a partnership with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to implement Adolescence Education Program (AEP) in Madrasas across Bihar.

The selected master trainers and facilitators of the program are undergoing training from 18 to November 24 at the Youth Hostel in Patna.

“It’s an ideal program that will pave the way for the young generation to develop critical thinking and become responsible citizens. The programme also helps them to adapt to modern requirements,” Said by Mr Abdul Qayyum Ansari, Chairman, Bihar State Madrassa Board, at the inauguration of a state-level training for Adolescence Education Program (AEP) in Madrasas of Bihar at Patna. The program was attended by more than 84 master trainers and facilitators from 12 districts of Bihar.

Program Director, Prof. Mohd Shahid (MANUU) informed that the programme will help the Madrasa students to not only equip themselves with the present-day requirements but also help them to acquire scientific, technical and social skills to lead a successful life.

Dr Nadeem Noor, Head, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Patna in his address said that everyone require farsightedness to be the part of the inevitable change. “For this, we have to prepare ourselves so that the dream of a bright and radiant future can be realized,” he said.