MANUU launches Maulana Azad Virtual Museum

Hyderabad: Besides having India’s only Urdu university named after him, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s legacy has been further cemented via a virtual museum at MANUU. The “Maulana Azad Virtual Museum,” an online repository on the country’s first Education Minister, was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor In-Charge Professor S M Rahmatullah at 4:30 pm on August 28.

On the university’s website, this is a virtual repository with rare audio-visual content on Azad’s speeches, lectures, articles, rare photographs. After inaugurating the repository, Rahmatullah deemed the university’s namesake as “the leading light of the Indian freedom struggle” and “torchbearer of Hindu-Muslim unity who laid a strong foundation of education.”

He added, “The National Education Policy 2020 focuses on the same ideas Maulana Azad. This includes the provision of education in the mother tongue, focus on science and an emphasis on research.”

Professor Siddiqui Mahmood, the registrar In-Charge and Professor Mohammed Zafaruddin, Director of Urdu Centre for Urdu Culture Studies spoke about Maulana’s contributions to the country’s unity and educational landscape.