MANUU observes boycott in protest of Delhi communal violence

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In the wake of the riots targeting the Muslim neighborhoods of Northeast Delhi for the last four days the Maulana Azad National Urdu University Students’ Union has called for a campus bandh.

Classes, internals and the tea points on campus have stopped operating. The MANUU-SU issued a notice for the University lockdown and requested the campus community to gather in large numbers at the main gate, Baab-e-Ilm. A few hours after initial bout of violence commenced on Sunday, students gathered in solidarity at the same venue for a condemnatory midnight protest.

On Sunday evening, BJP leader Kapil Mishra demanded that anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protestors cease their sit-in demonstration in the Delhi neighborhoods of Bhajanpura, Jaffarabad, Maujpur, and Chand Bagh. Subsequently, clashes erupted between pro-CAA proponents attacked anti-CAA protestors during which Muslims’ homes and businesses were targeted.

Over 20 persons have killed and 200 others injured during the riots.