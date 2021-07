MANUU offers admissions in professional courses in Urdu medium

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering admissions in various professional courses in Urdu.

The only National University providing higher education in Urdu medium is currently inviting online applications from the eligible candidates for admission into B. Tech (Computer Science); M.Tech (Computer Science), MBA, MCA, B.Ed., M.Ed., D.El.Ed., and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering) besides various PhD programmes through entrance test.

The last date for submission of online applications for these courses is July 12.

The PhD programmes are being offered in Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology & Computer Science.

Besides Headquarters in Hyderabad, B.Ed. course is also available at Colleges of Teacher Education of MANUU at Bhopal, Darbhanga, Srinagar, Aurangabad, Asansol, Sambhal, Nuh, Bidar whereas M.Ed. and PhD in Education is being offered only at Colleges of Teacher Education situated at Bhopal (MP), Darbhanga (Bihar) and Hyderabad.

For more details, and updates on the online applications and e-prospectus students can log in to the university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 9523558551, 9866802414, 6302738370 & 9849847434.

Meanwhile, admissions for merit based courses will continue till September 4. Candidates can visit the university website for further details.