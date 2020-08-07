MANUU pays tribute to Khan Lateef Khan, doyen of Urdu Journalism

Hyderabad: Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice Chancellor in charge, Maulana Azad National Urdu University has expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Mr. Khan Lateef Mohammad Khan, Editor-in-Chief, Munsif Daily, Hyderabad. In his condolence message, he paid glowing tribute to his pioneering contribution in promoting Urdu journalism, describing him as a trend-setting editor. Through the revival of Urdu daily Munsif in late 1997 he gave a new direction to Urdu journalism, said Prof. Rahmatullah.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, Registrar in-charge, in his condolence statement, mentioned the close association of Mr Khan with Urdu University. Mr. Khan Lateef Khan visited MANUU on its foundation day in 2006 as a chief guest and also delivered a lecture. Describing him as the doyen of Urdu journalism Prof. Siddiqui reminded that he had instituted Khan Lateef Khan Gold Medal for the toppers of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of MANUU to encourage the professional Urdu journalists. His support to MANUU specially in its formative years was enormous.

Prof. Rahmatullah and Prof. Mahmood Siddiqui conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and staff of Munsif daily newspaper.