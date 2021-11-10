MANUU pays tribute to Maulana Azad by launching digital initiatives

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Wednesday launched a major digital initiative on the eve of National Education Day as a befitting tribute to the first education minister of independent India and a leading light of freedom struggle—Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Nation celebrates Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The digital initiatives launched by the IMC include an exclusive e-content platform in Urdu which is available to students free of cost; an audio-visual series titled Urdu Nama that promotes the rich cultural heritage of Urdu; Shaheen -e-Urdu series to promote young talent associated with Urdu language and culture; and an educational news bulletin dedicated to educational news from India and abroad.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor while launching the initiative prepared by IMC vowed to maintain the national character of the university by establishing contact with every hook & corner of the country. He appreciated the efforts of the media centre in popularizing Urdu language through digital media among Urdu and non-Urdu speakers.

The inauguration was followed by a press conference by the Vice-Chancellor wherein he answered several questions related to MANUU’s functioning and future plans.

Maulana Azad memorial lecture held today at MANUU

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing offline/online Azad memorial lecture in connection with National Education Day and to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. The lecture will be telecast live on IMC MANUU Youtube Channel.