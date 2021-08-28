MANUU plans to launch legal, nursing courses: Prof Ainul Hasan

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) plans to launch two new academic courses in legal studies and nursing. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, who took over as the fifth Vice-Chancellor of the University last month, announced this yesterday evening in his maiden interaction with the teaching fraternity. An Introductory & interactive meet was organized at Agha Hashar Kashmiri Auditorium at the Directorate of Distance Education with all precautionary measures in view of the covid pandemic. Off-campus teachers also participated online.

While interacting with the teachers after their introduction Prof.Ainul Hasan described the teacher as a great asset for society. Teaching is actually a relationship with students and academics and it never ends even after retirement, he said.

During the meeting, the on-campus teaching fraternity of all departments gave a brief introduction of their research works, area of specialization, projects, and present responsibilities. The Vice-Chancellor also asked queries related to their ongoing projects & assignments.

Prof. Ainul Hassan further said that I am also a teacher like you. It is not appropriate to confine the research work. Proper sharing is beneficial both for you and others. He also advised teachers to create their own profiles on Wikipedia and connect with each other through staff clubs, faculty clubs, and women’s clubs. You must fulfill your academic responsibilities wholeheartedly, promotion in career will get to you automatically, he added. Prof. Hasan also appreciated the hygienic and green environment of the MANUU campus.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c welcomed the gathering and said teaching-learning, research and community work are three basic responsibilities of higher educational institutions.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Dean, School of Arts & Social Sciences in his address said that this programme is unique and first of its kind in MANUU. The introduction of all teaching staff was very inspiring. He informed that University has successfully conducted online admissions and online examinations this year. It is important for all of us to pay attention to NEP, he added.