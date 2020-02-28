menu
MANUU Polytechnic Chhatra Vishwakarma awardees meet VC

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Published: February 28, 2020, 4:37 pm IST
(L-R) Ms Sumaiya Qaisar, Mr. Akif Jawaid , Md. Safeer Alam, Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan and Mr. Mohammed Yousuf.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Polytechnic winning team of the prestigious Chhatra Vishwakarma award 2019, Mentor – Mr. Mohammed Yousuf, (Assistant professor, Department of Information & Technology) and students – Ms Sumaiya Qaisar (Computer Science & Engineering), Mr. Akif Jawaid (Information Technology) and Mr. Md. Safeer Alam, (Electronics & Engineering), met the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz yesterday. Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic Hyderabad was also present.

The Union Human Resource Development Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ presented the award of Rs. 51,000/- to MANUU team for their project “Smart grain management system using IoT” on February 24. The competition was organized by AICTE.

Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, the Vice-Chancellor, once again congratulated and appreciated them for their outstanding achievement. He described their success an incredible, inspiring and work emulating.

