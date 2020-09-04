MANUU postpones entrance test

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday postponed the entrance exam for admissions into different regular courses.

According to MANUU in-charge registrar, Prof. Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, Given the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the entrance test scheduled on September 19 and 20 has postponed, Telangana Today reported.

A new online schedule will be notified on the university website http://manuu.edu.in/.

Meanwhile, the extended last date for online applications for admissions into various postgraduate, undergraduate and bridge courses will end on September 30. The details of the courses, along with the online application form are available on the University website.