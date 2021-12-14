MANUU produced documentary wins award

Hyderabad: Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has bagged the award for its documentary Transforming India at India International Science Film Festival held on Monday at Goa.

The documentary secured third place in the line of prize winning films.

The festival was organized by Vigyan Prasar, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India in association with Government of Goa.

The award winning film was directed by M Mohammad Ghouse, Production Assistant, IMC. It was one of the 700 entries received from around the world along with IMC’s another film Kachre se Tawanai directed by Obaidullah Raihan.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, The Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the Centre’s director and his entire team for this achievement.

Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC said that the documentary is focused on production of bio fertilizer from waste from Kurnool district and produced in Urdu.