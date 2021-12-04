MANUU receives applause for preserving rock formations

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was awarded a plaque by Hyderabad’s Society to Save Rocks, for planning the development of the campus with protection of many outstanding ancient rock formations.

“The university has taken particular care of a beautiful Rock known in the campus as Pathar Dil (meaning Heart of Stone or even Stone Heart). Standing on flat rocks it looks stunning during the night when illuminated in the night,” a SSR member said.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, received the award presented by Prof. Fatima Ali Khan, President and Ms. Frauke Quader, Secretary of the SSA at his office.

Prof. Hassan lauded the efforts of the Rock Society to conserve rock formations in and around Hyderabad and to create awareness about it among public. Prof. Hasan also expressed interest to host a photo exhibition and workshop by the Rock Society in collaboration with HKS Centre for Deccan Studies of MANUU.

The society conducted ‘Rock Walk’ in MANUU Campus on 17th March, 2019 to highlight the importance of Rock Conservation. The aim of the Walk was to show walkers the stunning granite formations that still exist in the landscape of the campus and how to preserve them.

Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Pro Vice Chancellor and Prof. Abdul Wahid, Dean School of Technology, were present on the occasion.

It is also noteworthy to mention that Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) also presented the Heritage Award 2017 to MANUU while recognizing University’s efforts to preserve rare rocks formation in the campus.