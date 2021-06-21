MANUU: Scholar completes PhD for study on impact of Urdu Satellite channels

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University on Monday declared Arif Moin qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Moin has worked on the topic “Socio-Cultural, Political and Religious Impact of Urdu Satellite TV Channels on Indian Muslims” under the supervision of Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of Mass Communication & Journalism.

The research topic covered four Urdu channels – ETV Urdu, Door Darshan Urdu Channel, Zee Salam and Munsif TV. Arif Moin has extensive experience in TV production and has been associated in various capacities with the programming department of ETV Urdu and News18 Urdu.

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has started online admission process for the year 2021-2022 into its various programmes being offered at Hyderabad headquarters, Lucknow and Srinagar (J&K) campuses and colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and Polytechnics spread in different parts of the country.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in or email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in