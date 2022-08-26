MANUU signs MoU to start fashion designing courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samana College of Design Studies (SCDS), Hyderabad to provide skill development courses to the students of MANUU in fashion and interior designing. A certificate course of one semester in Fashion and Interior designing will be offered to students of undergraduate courses. A diploma course of two semesters will also be available in Fashion and Interior designing.

The MoU was signed today by Prof. S K Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU and Samana Hussaini, Chairperson, SCDS in the presence of Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor.

This collaborative effort will enable interdisciplinary and skill development in consonance with NEP 2020. It also aimed in ensuring skill development of students through training in fashion and interior designing for expression of their creative talent, financial empowerment and holistic development.