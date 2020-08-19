MANUU signs MoU with Malaysian University

By Daneesh Majid Updated: 20th August 2020 12:12 am IST
MANUU signs MoU with Malaysian University

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Kuala Lampu-based National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM).

This MoU aims to promote qualitative research, collaborative work and exchange of faculty members in fields of mutual interest for benefits of both academic institutions. UPNM is a military university that caters to the needs of the Malaysian military. The Malaysian government approved the MoU on August 14.

Professor Abdul Wahid, MANUU’s Dean of the School of Technology and UPNM’s Dean and Faculty of Engineering Dr. Khairol Amali Bin Ahmad are the ones coordinating this partnership.

The former thanked the VC and Registrar for giving their consent to finalise the MOU process.

