MANUU starts admission process into regular courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), has started the admission process for the year 2020-21 into its various programmes being offered at Hyderabad headquarters, Lucknow and Srinagar (J&K) campuses and 9 colleges of Teacher Education and 5 Polytechnics spread in different parts of the country.

The only Central University providing higher education through Urdu medium is offering admissions into 25 Ph.D., 21 PG and 8 Undergraduate programmes in the Schools of languages, Education, Arts & Social Sciences, Technology, Mass Communication & Journalism, Commerce & Business Management and Sciences.

According to a notification released by Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c, last date for online application for entrance based courses is 10th June 2020 whereas the last date for merit-based courses is 10th August 2020. The medium of instruction and examination of all courses in Urdu only.

The entrance based courses include all Ph. Ds, B.Tech&M.Tech(Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed, Polytechnic, etc.

The courses under merit-based category include masters and Bachelors in Journalism &Mass Communication, Post Graduate programmes in Urdu, Hindi, English, Arabic, Persian and Translation Studies; Political Sciences, Public Administration, Women Studies, Economics, History, Islamic Studies, Social Work & Sociology. Both Schools of Languages and Social Sciences offer Undergraduate courses too.

School of Commerce & Management runs programmes of M.com and B.com also. School of Sciences offers.Sc (Mathematics), B.Sc (MPC) & (M.P.Cs), B.Sc (B.Z.C) besides Bachelor of Vocational Courses in Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) & Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT).

MANUU, which also works as a link to facilitate the entry of Madrassa passouts into mainstream education, is also offering bridge courses at UG and Polytechnic levels for them.

Part time diploma programmes include a unique programme of Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal), designed to make the ghazal loving non-Urdu public understand the basic nuances of this popular Urdu literary genre.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in or email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in

