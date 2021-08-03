MANUU starts orientation of Madarsa principals in Bihar

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) jointly with Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi in coordination with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Monday has started the five day orientation program for Madarsa principals in Bihar.

“The whole nation and world is observing us that how Bihar government is implementing the adolescence education program (AEP) in Madrasas of Bihar. This is a good time to relook ourselves and stand together to become the part of this historical effort,” said Dr Safeena, IAS, secretary of department of minority in Bihar.

A total of 183 Madrasa principals from Darbhanga, Muzafafrpur and Saran districts are participating in the programme. MANUU shall be training total 1100 Madarsa Principals in five days from 30 districts of Bihar.

Dr Safeena also explained to the Madrasa Principals regarding the process of getting financial support from government.

Dr Nadeem Noor, UNFPA spoke about the need of AEP and outlined the philosophy and implementation of resource centres.

Prof Mohd Shahid, Project Director, MANUU argued on the importance of AEP and training and capacity building process. It was the success in pilot phase in Purnia and Katihar that the Bihar government agree to fund the programme in all the district of the state.

The concept of resource centre aims in creating multipurpose technical hub for making Madarsas an institution of transformative learning, he said.

Prof Mohd Faiz Ahmad, project coordinator, MANUU in his welcome speech said we are here to rethink on how to nurture and guide new generation to achieve success in worldly life as well as hereafter.

Dr Ameer Afaq Ahmad Faizi, Joint Secretary, Department of Minority Welfare stressed on Madarsa Strengthening Scheme and the supportive facilities to Madarsas.

Online Workshop for Urdu Medium Teachers at MANUU

The centre for professional development of Urdu medium teachers (CPDUMT) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting an online Workshop “content enrichment” from August 9 to 13, 2021 from 3 to 4.30 pm for primary school teachers.

The Urdu medium teachers of Primary Schools can register for free here.

E-certificate will be given to participants. The workshop will be webcast live on IMC MANUU youtube channel.

Further details contact