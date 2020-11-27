MANUU starts orientation of madarsa principals in Bihar

Patna: Maulana Azad National Urdu University in coordination with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is conducting an Orientation Program from 25th to 27th and 29th to 30th November 2020 at Youth Hostel, Patna, Bihar.

This is the first phase of training for madarsas principals from 24 districts of Bihar under the Adolescence Education Program (AEP) in madarsas of Bihar.

An average of 100 madarsas principals are invited for a one-day orientation covering a total of 498 madrasas for training. The madarsa principals are to impart modern education from this program.

“Adolescence Education Program (AEP) shall be a milestone in bringing qualitative improvement in madarsas. It is the responsibility of the madarsa principals to successfully implement the project,” said Mr Abdul Qayyum Ansari, Chairman, Bihar State Madrassa Board.

Prof. Mohd. Shahid, Project Director (MANUU) said that the purpose of this orientation is to present the details of the project to all madarsa principals and to help them visualize their seminal role.