MANUU students demand re-opening of campus

Hyderabad: Students of Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) have asked the authorities to reopen the campus.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the Students Islamic Organization (SIO) and Azad United Students Federation (AUSF) , demanded the Vice-Chancellor to reopen the university for students.

SIO MANUU president Abdul Qavi Adil, Student’s Union president Umar Farooq, and AUSF president Amir Suhail released the joint statement on behalf of their organisations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a colossal effect on education as the University has been closed for more than one and a half years now, Umar Farooq remarked.

However, as large-scale vaccination and other precautions have, at least temporarily, checked the deadly virus from wreaking further havoc, normalcy is being restored in all domains of human interaction, the statement read.

“Given the fact that a number of students can’t afford or manage smartphones, internet connectivity, laptop, etc., we shouldn’t prolong the only option of online education,” Abdul Qavi Adil stated.

He further stated that the university should be restoring the normal classes as fast as possible and should push this agenda of restoration of normal classes at the earliest in the UGC and government preferential lists.

The AUSFU president, Amir Sohail said, “University should facilitate all the possible educational services in the campus. It should allow students to come back to the hostels and avail facilities like reading rooms, libraries, and labs.” He remarked that this should be the immediate priority of the institute, and then they could plan for restoring the normal classes eventually.

The demand, according to the student leaders, is to facilitate possible educational avenues in the campus by maintaining the COVID-19 restrictions and government regulations.

This will be very helpful for the large student community who are dependent on educational institutes for their future, the statement read.