MANUU Students showcase technical skills in Azad Tek Fest

Hyderabad: Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) from various technical and science backgrounds, exhibited today their exemplary skills and talents while displaying innovative projects and ideas at 7th Azad Tek Fest 2020.

Prof. Ayub Khan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the Fest at ITI and Polytechnic Buildings of the University.

Prof. Ayub Khan and Dr. Nakul Parashar, Director, Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi keenly observed all the projects and inquired in detail about their efficacy & uniqueness. They were highly impressed by the talent & skills demonstrated by students.

The chief guest, Dr. Nakul Parashar while referring to Azad’s quotes in the inaugural session said that the development of students through education is very essential. He extended his best wishes for the Polytechnic project which is being presented in Delhi after it was declared the best project in South India. The Principal Polytechnic should encourage students to prepare innovative technology-driven projects for government sponsorship, he suggested.

The Annual Azad Tek Fest 2020 is being organized on February 24 and 25 in connection with National Urdu Science Congress.

Students of Polytechnic and ITI courses displayed expertise achieved by them in different branches of engineering and trades. Around 40 projects of Polytechnic and 20 from ITI are part of the exhibition. Apart from project expo, MANUU Smart Hekhaton-2020, Assembling & Dissembling, Poster Presentation is a new attraction this year.

Students from the School of Sciences, Department of English and School students from Golconda High School for Boys and Golconda High School for Girls also participated in the Tech Fest.

Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Principal Polytechnic was the coordinator of the event. The Fest was attended by a large number of students, teachers, non-teaching staff and delegates of the National Urdu Science Congress.

