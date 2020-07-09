MANUU Students’ Union will boycott exams if UGC conducts them

Hyderabad: The MANUU (Maulana Azad National Urdu University) Students’ Union (SU) has threatened to boycott examinations if the University Grants Commission (UGC) goes through with conducting them.

A month ago the SU had asked the MANUU administration to not conduct exams while suggesting alternative ways to internally assess students. However, everyone in the student body but final-year students will be examined through internal assessments.

SU President Umar Faruq Quadri feels that conducting written examinations on campus not only causes problems for the post-MANUU trajectories of final-year students but their health as well.

“How can you ask those who will be pursuing further studies or entering the workplace to sit for exams till September 30th?” he asks.

Earlier when demanding alternative means to conduct written and online exams, the SU was quick to point out that not all students – especially those from districts and other states – have access to internet, smart phones or even laptops.

Plus, for those who have returned to their homes outside Hyderabad, returning to Hyderabad is very difficult.

Quadri has decided to write an open letter about what the SU feels is an anti-student decision taken by UGC to go through with examinations.

“If they do not roll back on their plans, we will coordinate with other institutions’ Students’ Unions to collectively boycott this and write a letter to the Ministry of Human Resources and Development.”

On the same day when India was declared the third worst country for COVID-19 infections, the government decided to declare that exams are mandatory.

“The hidden message with this decision from the powers that be is that conducting exams on campus is more important than keeping students safe,” Quadri adds.