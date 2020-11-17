MANUU to conduct five-day online workshop on ‘Action Research’

Sakina FatimaPublished: 17th November 2020 2:13 pm IST
MANUU admissions last date for entrance based courses
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) and The Office of Dean, Research & Consultancy of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting a five-day online workshop “Action Research” from November 23 to 27, from 2.00 to 4.00 pm.

There is no registration fee and e-certificate will be given to participants who attend the workshop daily.

Prof S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c will grace the inaugural session of the workshop. The experts – Prof. M Vanaja, Prof. Amirullah Khan, Mr Khwaja Moinuddin, and Mr Jameel Ahmed, will discuss about practical research during the workshop.

READ:  Hundreds pay adieu to slain jawan in Telangana

Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT and Prof. Salma Ahmad Farooqi, Dean, Research and Consultancy have requested Urdu medium teachers and research scholars to avail of the opportunity.

For details, you can contact workshop coordinator, Dr Viquar Unnisa (9247586963), Mr Misbah Anzar (9948412484) and Dr Muhammad Akbar (8373984391).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaPublished: 17th November 2020 2:13 pm IST
Back to top button