MANUU to hold mega job fair in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is all set to host a mega job fair in Hyderabad, in collaboration with Galaxy Placement Services and the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP). The job fair will be conducted on June 12, 2023, at the MANUU Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

It is going to be a part of the ongoing cultural, literary, and sports festival, “Jashn-e-Baharan 2023,” that is being organized by the MANUU Students’ Union (MSU).

With an impressive participation of around 50 companies, organizations, MNCs, federations, and institutions, this job fair offers an incredible opportunity for job seekers to explore exciting career prospects and fill around 4,000 vacancies.

The job fair welcome individuals from vocational, technical and professional streams irrespective whether the jobseeker is from MANUU or any other institution.

Further details can be obtained from phone number 9848171044