MANUU to organize Webinar on Gender based violence

Hyderabad: The Centre for Women Studies (CWS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) Hyderabad is organizing series of Webinars.

The programme also includes other activities as per the advisory from the Ministry of Women & Child Development to leverage 16 days period to eradicate gender based violence on January 12, 15, 19, 27 and 29.

According to Prof. Shahida Murtaza, Director, CWS, an inaugural session of the webinar “Awareness Campaign for Eliminating Gender Based Violence” will be live streamed at 11.30 am on January 12, 2021.

Dolphy D’Souza, Project Lead Mumbai, Commonwealth Human rights Initiative will be the Chief Guest whereas Ashish Shukla, Managing Director, CHHANV Foundation will be the Guest of Honour. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW, New Delhi will deliver keynote address.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c will be the Chief Patron and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c is the Patron.

The webinar will go live on IMC, MANUU youtube channel.

Prof. Shahida and Prof. Amir Ullah Khan, Research Director, CDPP are the webinar organizers