MANUU to restore shopping complex on campus

Interested commercial entities can apply for allotment of shop till November 5, 2021, 3.00 pm.

By News Desk|   Published: 1st November 2021 7:20 pm IST
MANUU to restore shopping complex in campus
Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday announced the restoration of the shopping complex inside the campus and has invited expression of interest from potential vendors to start shops such as stationery, office mart, grocery, provisions, male salon, ladies tailor, beauty parlour, food zone and cafeteria etc.

The announcement comes as students are returning to the campus after almost 18 months.

The facility will also be helpful for teaching and non-teaching staff and other residents of the campus.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU has expressed keen interest in developing the shopping complex as a part of student welfare measure.

MANUU’s campus development committee constituted recently for maintenance and allotment of space in MANUU Campus, has recommended leasing out the shopping complex at the open air auditorium.

Further details are available on the university website.

