MANUU VC visits hostels to ensure safety from COVID-19

Hyderabad: Prof. Ayub Khan, The Vice-Chancellor In-charge of Maulana Azad National Urdu University visited Boys and Girls Hostels today and interacted with the students residing there. Prof. Ayub Khan met several students and enquired about their well being. MANUU has recently constituted a committee to monitor and evaluate the mental health and well being of the students, faculty members and non-teaching staff. Today’s visit was the initiative of committee.

Prof. Ayub Khan asked the students to maintain ‘social distancing’ in view of COVID-19 pandemic and strictly adhere to the guidelines and advisories/directives issued by Govt. of India/Telangana. He directed the students in the hostels to wear masks/ cover faces while leaving their Hostel rooms. More than 80 students are currently residing in the hostels. They are from far off areas who could not vacate the hostels due to cancellation of trains and flight services. MANUU has 6 hostels with a capacity to accommodate 1600 boys and girls separately.

The Vice-Chancellor also inspected the Kitchen and Dining areas of the Hostels and interacted with mess and hostel staff who are providing essential services to the students during lockdown period. He lauded their efforts in maintaining good hygiene and sanitation as well as ensuring social distancing while preparing and serving the food items to the students.

During the visit to the hostels, Prof. Alim Ashraf, Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dr. Shaheen Shaik, Provosts of the Boys and Girls Hostels respectively, Prof. Abul Kalam, Proctor and members of the constituted Dr. Mahesh Kumar Vairagi, Mr. P. Habeebullah, Dr. K. Riyaz, Dr. Humera Fatima, Ms. Najmunnisa, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Dayanand were also present.

