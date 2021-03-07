Many applications for DU VC post; acting VC may get extension

New Delhi, March 7 : The term of Delhi University’s Vice Chancellor expires on March 10. The exercise to find a new Vice Chancellor is started six months before the end of the tenure. However, this time it has been late. Now after this delay, the Union Ministry of Education is expected to extend the tenure of the current acting Vice Chancellor P.C. Joshi.

Yogesh Kumar Tyagi, the current Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, was inducted in March 2016. Tyagi was appointed to the post by the Ministry for five years. However, President Ram Nath Kovind had suspended Yogesh Kumar Tyagi in October 2020 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Education.

According to the information received from the Ministry, so far more than 100 professors and academicians have applied for the post of Vice Chancellor of Delhi University. The appointment of the Vice Chancellor shall be made on the recommendation of the Committee constituted under the provisions of the University of Delhi Act-1922.

The search committee of Delhi University is checking these applications. After scrutinising all the applications, three names will be selected by the Committee. These selected names are to be placed before the Ministry. Later, the Ministry will forward these names to the President, out of which one person will be made the Vice Chancellor.

On this process, Hansraj Suman, former member of Delhi University Academic Council and in-charge of DTA, said: “There is no activity of any kind in the Ministry for the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor. The process of screening and scrutiny of application forms is also not completed yet.

“How is it possible to make appointment so soon. Just as the Vice Chancellors of other Central universities have been given the extension, the acting Vice Chancellor Professor Joshi can get the extension.”

At the same time, Tyagi has written a letter to the President after four months of suspension. In this letter he said, “The ongoing investigation against him for negligence in duty is against the rules. Therefore, his suspension should be cancelled immediately and reinstated.”

Tyagi has written this letter to the President at a time when his tenure is about to expire and the search for a new VC is being started.

Significantly, QS World Rankings has been released for prestigious educational institutions around the world. In this ranking, many higher educational institutions of India have made their place into the list of best 100 institutes in the world.

IIT Madras topped the educational institutes of India, IIT Bombay is at number two. IIT Kharagpur has managed to finish third and Delhi University as fourth.

