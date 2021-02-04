Many join TRS for development: Jagadish reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for power G Jagadish Reddy today claimed that leaders of the Congress, youth, retired persons joining the TRS fold for development. The KCR government spends a whopping Rs 40000 cr for welfare and made Telangana a number one state in the country, he said.

He welcomed about 100 leaders, and activists of the Congress and others in Suryapet district into the TRS fold.The minister said that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is developing the state by spending huge funds.Seeing welfare and development many leaders, apolitical, youth and retired people are attracted to our party, Jagadish Reddy said.

Other states are looking at us for speedy development and welfare besides irrigation systems in the state. The KCR government has been in forefront to allot and spend huge funds for continuous development, he said

Rythu bandhu, rythu vedika, bhima, 24 hour power supply, kalyaan lakshmi, Shadi mubarak, KCR kits, pensions and others are a big success he claimed.

These programs reach all sections as the rural poor women get purified waters through mission bhagiratha he said.The minister also said that lakes Restoration was a big hit in Telangana as minor irrigation got a boost giving benefits to various communities in villages.

Source: NSS