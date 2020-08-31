Many locations in Telangana for shootings : Srinivas Goud

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Updated: 31st August 2020 11:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: Tourism and Culture and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud today said that the government will offer all support for shootings of TV serials  and films in the state. 


He held  a meeting with TV artistes delegation of Venkata, Prasad and others and discussed on the restarting of the shootings. 

A roadmap of tourism spots and location will be ready soon for the purpose he said.  The minister instructed to make use of historic structures,  old temples for shootings. 


The minister said that guidelines will be prepared as per Corona protocols to begin the shootings. He explained that from Mahabub nagar to Khamm there are number of shooting spots,  locations, water falls,  greenery and others.  Our state is abundant with many locations for film,  TV shootings he said. 

The state has a number of film shooting spots and places in several districts,  the minister said.  There, are about 50 to 60 locations favourable for films shootings in Telangana he asserted. 


He said that Vikarabad, Adilabad,  Nirmal,  Warangal and other districts,  Bogatha,  Kunthala and waterfall spots are favoured for such shootings.  The government is ready to support the film industry to go for shootings following corona protocols, he said.  He also stated that they will take nod of Chief Minister for starting the film shootings. 

