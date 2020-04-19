Many NGOs helping poor amid lockdown

New Delhi: Volunteers distribute food among poor people during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Paharganj in New Delhi, Monday, March 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI30-03-2020_000074B)

New Delhi: A person who has enough wealth, properties, two-wheelers, four-wheelers, who travel a lot is said to be a rich person. But, is it true?

No, it is not true. A person who seems to be rich by wealth or properties is not actual rich. But, a person who can feel the pain of poor and are always ready to help them is actual a rich person.

Hundreds of thousands of low-income and low-wage migrant workers are bearing the brunt because of the arrival of the global pandemic that impact the economic.

With few or no savings to fall back on, worries are high among the vulnerable populations.

To protect the poor, daily wagers from the devastating economic impact of the nationwide lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 1,70,000 crore to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

But, still many people left behind with no help. To help these poor people many NGOs are working.

Here are some NGOs who are helping the poor and needy:

Centre for Growth and Happiness

Welfare Serving Humanity, soon organizing Welfare Community Kitchen

Pro Zakaat Foundation

Unison Hmadard Foundation

Hotel River View: serving food to the needy since the beginning of lockdown.

Those who want to support any of them can contact on W.A: 9540148250.

