Many return without vaccine jab at some govt hospitals in Delhi

New Delhi, March 1 : The vaccination drive against coronavirus for people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities began on Monday with many facing a tough time at several government hospitals in the city. Senior citizens who turned up to get vaccinated at the centres without prior registration expressed their anger as many of them had to return without getting vaccinated.

Similarly, many frontline Covid-19 warriors, including security forces personnel who came to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital had to return as there was no alternate plan for immediate registration process.

N D Jhariyat, a Delhi police personnel, talking to IANS said, “Three days back I received a message regarding vaccination and when I came here (LNJP), I was informed that there is some technical fault in the system and I had to wait.”

Devender Singh, a senior who is a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was seen moving from one room to another to get vaccinated. However, the retired medical official had to return without receiving a vaccination shot. He said, “I am 85 years old and as I came to know that senior citizens would be vaccinated, I came here at 10 a.m. Those who came after me were given vaccination shots and whenever I approached the doctors they would ask me to just wait. How long should I keep waiting when there is no clarity in their system?”

A senior doctor at LNJP said that a total of 200 registrations were done, including senior citizens and other categories for the first day. However, the problem arose after many people came for vaccination whose names were not registered. “We started the vaccination process a little later due to technical failure in the registration process. Apart from senior citizens and other beneficiaries of vaccination, many have come for their second shot of vaccination,” the doctor who was part of the Covid-19 vaccination team, said requesting not to be named.

