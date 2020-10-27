Many young candidates in the fray in Bihar first phase polls

By Manoj Pathak

Patna, Oct 27 : With the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections slated to be held on October 28, the political fate of many a young contestant will be decided by the voters.

Among such contestants is international shooter Shreyasi Singh who is in the poll fray from Jamui. She may be a sportsperson and a political greenhorn, but comes from a political background since her late father Digvijay Singh was a Union Minister and her mother Putul Singh has been a parliamentarian.

In Kahalgaon, the Congress has fielded senior party leader Sadanand Singh’s son Shubhanand Mukesh, whose political career hinges on a poll win.

In Sultanganj, the party has fielded former Youth Congress state President Lalan Yadav who seems to have influence in the area. Even the caste equations seem to be favouring him.

He said that the youth of his constituency were supporting him.

In the Tarapur Assembly segment, voters will decide the fate of another young politician Divya Prakash, the 28-year-old daughter of RJD leader Jaiprakash Yadav.

She is the youngest contestant among the candidates whose victory or defeat will be decided by the electorate on October 28.

As the campaigning for the first phase elections ended on Monday, different candidates are canvassing at the voters’ doorsteps.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases – for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Source: IANS

