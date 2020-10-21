Maoist arrested in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (J’khand): A Maoist wanted in several cases has been arrested and some explosives seized from his possession in Jharkhand’s Paschim Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.



Acting on a tip-off, police personnel arrested 21- year-old Kalyan Purti alias Kalyan in Chaki Bazar in Tebo police station area, an officer said.



He was wanted in connection with at least nine criminal cases registered against him with several police stations, he said.



Kalyan was an active member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit since 2015, the officer added.

