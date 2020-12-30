Maoist couple surrender before police in Telangana

By Mansoor|   Updated: 30th December 2020 7:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: A Maoist couple surrendered before police in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

Yalam Narender, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, along with his wife surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar.

Narender, 32, a native of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, and presently serving as commander of Wajedu Venkatapuram Area committee in Telangana, had joined the banned CPI(Maoist) in 2005, police said.

He was involved in six offences including exchanges of fire (EoF) in Chhattisgarh and Telangana and earlier was also the communication wing incharge and action team Commander, they said.

His wife joined the Maoist Party in 2018 and was now a Dalam member of the communication wing.

According to the police, the duo wanted to join the mainstream and to live with their family members and decided to surrender.

Source: ANI

