Maoist explosive dump unearthed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 : A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Odisha Police’s District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel unearthed a Maoist dump containing a huge stash of explosives in the Koraput-Malkangiri area, police said on Monday.

Koraput Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo informed that slurry and emulsion explosives, 500 gelatin sticks, wires and others were found in the discovery on Sunday.

Based on an intelligence report, a joint operation was conducted by the joint DVF-BSF team in the bordering area of Malkangiri and Koraput under Machakund police station and the dump, which also had Maoist literature and other materials seized, the SP said.

The explosives had been hidden by the Maoists belonging to the Andhra-Odisha border zonal committee.

A bomb disposal squad was sent to the spot to defuse the explosives, the police added.

Source: IANS

