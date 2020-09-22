Maoist extremist nabbed in CRPF-police operation

Patna, Sep 21 : A Maoist extremist absconding for the past 30 years has been nabbed in a joint operation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Gaya police on Monday.

Rajesh Kumar, the additional SP of Gaya (Operations) has confirmed the development.

The joint forces had prepared a plan to scour the forests in Gaya district near Sherghati subtown.

Without divulging the exact location of operation, the officer called the arrest of such a hardened Maoist ‘a surprise catch.’

Rahul alias Vikas, the most active member in regional committee of Maoist group was allegedly involved in a number of violent incidents.

“The interrogation of Rahul alias Vikas is currently underway. His claims will be further verified at the regional level where he committed the crimes,” Kumar said.

“The CRPF received tip-off from local informers about Naxalites hiding in the forest area. Subsequently, a fool-proof plan was made under the leadership of CRPF DIG Om Prakash Yadav. The joint forces began a combing operation of the forest. When they narrow downed an area, the Maoists tried to escape. But the sleuths managed to catch one of them, who was later identified as Rahul,” the officer added.

